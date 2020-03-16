Menu

Coronavirus concerns close ImagineIF libraries

Posted: 7:03 AM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 09:03:55-04
MTN News
KALISPELL — All ImagineIF libraries in Flathead County will be closed until March 28 as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Library customers should keep currently checked out materials at home, as book drops will be closed and not accepting returns.

The library will ensure that customers do not accrue fees for materials during the closure.

Librarians are also preparing remote services and will be answering questions via e-mail and offering virtual programming, according to a news release.

Additionally, all electronic services such as eBooks, databases, and more remain available and can be accessed here.

Patrons may contact librarians during business hours via email.

