Country music legend Travis Tritt coming to Kalispell

John Amis/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Travis Tritt stands outside his tour bus minutes before going on stage at Chastain Amphitheater, in this Aug. 22, 2007, file photo in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Travis Tritt
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 22, 2021
KALISPELL — Country music legend Travis Tritt will be performing at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell on Aug. 1

The show is being presented by radio station 94.3 The Lake and Big Brother Rocks.

Tritt - a member of the Grand Ole Opry -- has produced 11 prior studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”

Tritt recently released his new album Set in Stone and will be joined in concert by Kalispell born and Butte raised Tim Montana.

Montana, who now lives in Nashville, most recently co-wrote Travis Tritt’s new single Smoke in a Bar which was just released in March.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Friday, April 30. Tickets may be purchased at Majestic Valley Arena Ticket Office or at www.majesticvalleyarena.com

