Couple donates 5 acres to South Kalispell Fire Department

KALISPELL — A Kalispell couple has gifted five acres of their land to the South Kalispell Fire Department after five decades of farming -- all in the name of gratitude.

Devar and Vicky Gardinar decided to give the land to the fire department because they felt after owning a farm for 50 years, they wanted to give back to their community.

The land donation is from the Gardinar Trust and is for the fire department to build another fire station along Airport Road.

South Kalispell Fire Department Board Trustee Larry Smith also gave the couple a gift of gratitude in return during a quick exchange on Wednesday.

Officials hope for construction on the fire hall on Airport Road to begin early next year.

