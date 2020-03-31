COVID-19 concerns prompt changes at Salvation Army in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Salvation Army in Kalispell is announcing some changes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

While the Salvation Army is still open some modifications have been made for the safety of staff and clients.

A to-go meal is being served at 110 Bountiful Drive between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays.

The Salvation Army is also still providing access to showers and laundry, but this is currently being done by appointment.

Contact the Salvation Army in Kalispell at (406) 257-4357 with any questions.