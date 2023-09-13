Watch Now
COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines available at Flathead County Health Department

Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 17:08:13-04

KALISPELL - It’s that time of year again as COVID-19, the flu and RSV are beginning to circulate at the same time, creating dangerous conditions for those most vulnerable in our communities.

The three respiratory illnesses can cause havoc on our immune systems leading to serious illness in certain people.

Flathead County Health Department Community Health Nurse Jillian Boll said vaccines are your best protection against serious diseases from these viruses, with all three vaccines available for the community at the Flathead City-County Health Department.

Boll said appointments to receive the updated COVID-19 booster will be made available soon.

“Influenza, COVID and RSV are all serious respiratory illnesses that can cause severe outcomes in vulnerable and high-risk populations, so vaccination has remained the best protection for our community, and we encourage people to get the vaccine for themselves and for others,” said Boll.

The Flathead County Health Department will be hosting its annual flu clinic on October 11, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building which is located at 265 North Meridian Road in Kalispell.

Drive-up vaccination services will be available for those with mobility issues.

Additional fall flu clinics in Flathead County include:

  • Montana Athletic Club, Bigfork - October 19, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Bias Brewing, Kalispell - October 25, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Three Rivers EMS, Columbia Falls - November 2, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department, Hungry Horse - November 2, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
