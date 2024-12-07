Craft Brewers Cup raises funds for youth hockey in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Hockey and beer team together this weekend for the annual Craft Brewers Cup in Kalispell.

“It’s almost like an annual reunion with family, and so it’s been a really great culture,” said Craft Brewers Cup Organizer Dustin Zuffelato.

For 14 years the Craft Brewers Cup in Kalispell has been bringing people together for the love of hockey in the Flathead Valley.

“We’re doing everything we can as a local association to foster that growth and the love of the sport,” said Zuffelato.

Zuffelato said the tournament charges a $1,200 entry fee per team with those funds going right back into the Woodland Ice Center for repairs and upkeep.

Money raised also supports youth hockey teams in Kalispell.

“Right now, we have 8U all the way up through high school, and it’s about 150 kids in the association.”

People travel from all across Montana to play in the Brewers Cup, including one team from Havre, and one competitor all the way from Toronto, he said there was no way he was going to miss this.

“You know what I came from Toronto yesterday morning, flew to Calgary and drove down here, wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Said Lanny McDonald.

McDonald is a retired NHL Player and has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

He jumps at any chance he gets to grow the game he loves.

“Every time I get a chance to play it’s so much fun, you get to meet all our friends all over again and you raise great money for minor hockey and that’s what it’s all about.”

Funds from previous tournaments helped buy a Zamboni for the Woodland Ice Rink.

“The funds raised here from two years ended up buying that Zamboni from the Chicago Blackhawks, how cool is that to be a part of it, and that still carries on today.”

The tournament is free for spectators and runs through Sunday afternoon at Woodland Park.