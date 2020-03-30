Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Crash knocks out power, blocks Hwy. 93 in Whitefish
Posted: 1:10 PM, Mar 30, 2020
Maren Siu/MTN News
A pickup truck hit a utility pole near Safeway on US Highway 93 forcing authorities to close the road.
WHITEFISH — A truck that slammed into a power pole has knocked out power in Whitefish.
The accident occurred near the Safeway on US Highway 93.
The roadway is currently blocked as crews work to repair the damage.
Drivers should also be aware that several stop lights in the area are also without power.
-information from Maren Siu
