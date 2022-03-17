Creston Auction returning for its 56th year

CRESTON — The Creston Auction is back for its 56th year with hopes to raise enough money to build a new fire station.

New fire engines and equipment are bigger than they used to be, requiring a bigger facility. Also, EMT and auction finance director Rachel Bodick notes that with a growing population, the fire department is busier than ever.

“We have seen the uptick in calls and busier than ever and we are serving our community and we love it. We're just ready for a little bit bigger facility so that we can better serve our community,” said Bodick.

Construction of the new fire station was set to begin right as COVID19 hit and had to be postponed for two years — along with the auction.

“We missed our community and the friends we get to see there and but we're excited to start again and have everything be a normal yearly event as it always has been,”said Bodick.

The auction will include a consignment day on Friday, a rummage sale and craft fair to accompany the auction on Saturday, and equipment and auto sales on Sunday. There will be food and drink vendors as well.

The Creston Fire Department is completely volunteer-based and relies on donations. People who would like to donate outside the auction can click visit http://crestonfire.org or contact the department. Donations will go to support new equipment and facilities.

“Just more opportunity for everything that we need to do to better ourselves and continue our hours on our training and really be ready for those 911 calls in the emergency when our neighbor needs,” said Bodick.

The Creston Auction will take place from April 1 until April 3 at Creston School.