Crews battle early morning fire in Evergreen

EVERGREEN — A Flathead home was gutted by fire early Monday.

Crews were called up to a two-alarm fire on Evergreen Drive in Evergreen shortly before 2:25 a.m.

Fire officials tell MTN News that the owners were in the home when the blaze broke out but were able to evacuate, and no injuries have been reported.

Fire departments from Evergreen, Kalispell, Creston, South Kalispell, and Whitefish spent about 90 minutes battling the blaze.

The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.