Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Crews battle early morning fire in Evergreen

items.[0].videoTitle
Crews were called up to a two-alarm fire on Evergreen Drive in Evergreen shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Monday.
Evergreen Fire.jpg
Posted at 7:26 AM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 09:27:06-04

EVERGREEN — A Flathead home was gutted by fire early Monday.

Crews were called up to a two-alarm fire on Evergreen Drive in Evergreen shortly before 2:25 a.m.

Fire officials tell MTN News that the owners were in the home when the blaze broke out but were able to evacuate, and no injuries have been reported.

Fire departments from Evergreen, Kalispell, Creston, South Kalispell, and Whitefish spent about 90 minutes battling the blaze.

The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.