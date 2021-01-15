Menu

Crews battle Kalispell house fire

MTN News
Firefighters battled a house fire in the 900 block of Third Street West in Kalispell on Jan. 14, 2021.
Kalispell House Fire Map
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 12:05:37-05

KALISPELL — Cres battled a Thursday night house fire in Kalispell.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Third Street West shortly before 10 p.m., according to Kalispell Fire Chief Dave Dedman.

Fire and smoke were seen coming from the windows as firefighters attacked the blaze.

The residents were able to get out without serious injury, although one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

There was significant damage to a front room. An investigation into a cause continues.

The Evergreen and Smith Valley fire departments also responded to the scene.

