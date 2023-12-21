Crews battle trailer home fire in Evergreen

EVERGREEN — Crews battled a trailer home fire in Evergreen on Wednesday afternoon.

Evergreen Fire Rescue responded to several reports of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Whitefish Stage Road at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a trailer home, according to a social media post.

MTN News

Crews brought the blaze under control in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters rescued two cats from the home.

The Kalispell, Smith Valley, Creston, and Columbia Falls fire departments provided mutual aid.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze.