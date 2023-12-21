Watch Now
Crews battle trailer home fire in Evergreen

<i>Evergreen Fire Rescue</i>
<i>Evergreen Fire Rescue responded to several reports of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Whitefish Stage Road on December 20, 2023.</i>
Posted at 8:16 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21

EVERGREEN — Crews battled a trailer home fire in Evergreen on Wednesday afternoon.

Evergreen Fire Rescue responded to several reports of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Whitefish Stage Road at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a trailer home, according to a social media post.

Evergreen Fire

Crews brought the blaze under control in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters rescued two cats from the home.

The Kalispell, Smith Valley, Creston, and Columbia Falls fire departments provided mutual aid.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze.

