Crews continue to make progress plowing roads in Glacier National Park

MTN News
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 18:02:52-04

WEST GLACIER — The warm weather is helping crews plowing Going-to-the-Sun Road make some great progress.

Glacier National Park reported that as of Monday, April 15, 2024, hikers and bikers have about 6½ miles to explore past where the vehicle closure is on the west side of the park. The hiker and biker closure is a ½ mile past Packers Roost.

Park officials also report that Quarter Circle Bridge Road and Grist Road are now open for the season.

Visit https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm to view the latest information regarding road closures in Glacier National Park.

