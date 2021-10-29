Crews searching for overdue hunter in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Crews in Flathead County are searching for an overdue hunter in the Hubbart Dam area.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Thursday evening that a 66-year-old Kalispell man had not returned to meet up with his hunting party.

Search crews worked until early this morning and will be out again Friday to continue the search, according to a social media post.

The man is described as 6’ 1” tall and weighing 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an orange woodland camo pattern vest, green hoodie, black stocking cap and wool pants.

Hunters planning on being in the Hubbart Dam area should be aware a search is underway and to expect a lot of activity in the area.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is not be releasing the man's name at this time. A photo of the man is also not available at this time.

