Crews tackle structure fire in Evergreen

EVERGREEN – No injuries have been reported following a Monday afternoon fire in Evergreen.

Evergreen Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Harmony Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

According to a social media post, crews arrived to find “a medium sized garage/outbuilding well involved in fire.”

Several gas cylinders that ruptured caused small explosions that could be heard in the area, fire officials report.

The Kalispell City Fire Department and Creston Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene to provide mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.