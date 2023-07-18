Crews take to Flathead Lake for Thistle National Championship races

SOMERS - Sailboat races are more than just going with the wind — they require skill and concentration but it may not look that way watching from the shore.

“I always tell my friends if you are not on the boat and sailing, it's like watching paint dry, because but once you get on a boat, they realize there's a lot to do on a boat, you know, between the skipper and the crew," said Dan Clark a sailor from California. "There's a lot that goes on to make a boat, sail fast through the wind.”

Crews took to the water on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, for another set of races for the 77th annual Thistle National Championship. The day began with launching boats and getting out to the middle of the lake where the course is set according to wind direction.

“We go to the start. We look at the flags they tell you if we're doing a course one or course two. Course one is one triangle course two is two” said Amanda Osteen a sailor from Oregon.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News Crews took to the water on July 18, 2023, for another set of races for the 77th annual Thistle National Championship on Flathead Lake.

The races are one or two laps and after taking off from the start the boats must race to the other end of the course, make a turn around a buoy and head back toward the finish line. But you can’t just sail in a straight line.

“You can't sail directly into the wind. You have to go at angles. And if the wind changes angles, the way you're trying to go, if you're going upwind, you change," Clark explained. "That's what we all look for out there. We're all looking for angles and shifts in the wind to make our way to the mark first before the rest of the guys.”

Because of high winds, big waves and direction changes, there are quite a few boats that capsize during races — including the boat Clark was on.

“And so when I went to jibe I thought the main got across and didn't quite get across. It came back on the other side when we had all the weight on the other side. We just rolled right over and got swamped,” said Clark.

Despite the challenging conditions, it is all worth it for the thrill of the race and the camaraderie with other sailors.

“When everything comes together and you're, you know, on a plane, ahead of everybody and then the fun parties and social events afterward," Osteen said. "Because this class is extremely friendly and people will do anything to help you and keep you going in the race."

The races held early in the week were to decide which sailors would be in the upper and lower race divisions.

The races will conclude and winners will be announced on Friday.

