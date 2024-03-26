Crews to begin installing sidewalks along Highway 2 in Evergreen

EVERGREEN — U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen will see construction soon as the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and a construction crew work to build sidewalks along the busy road.

This phase of the project will begin at the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and U.S. Highway 2 and connect existing, scattered sidewalks all the way to the fire station.

Since Evergreen is such a small school district, it does not have bus services, which means most students walk or bike to school along U.S. Highway 2.

This is the first phase in creating safer streets for students to get to school.

Construction is expected to start any day now as long as the weather permits.

Drivers can expect some delays along busy U.S. Highway 2 once work gets underway.