Dangerous Rose Crossing turn will be updated in 2021

KALISPELL — The dangerous Rose Crossing square corner in Kalispell will be fixed spring of 2021.

Flathead County Commissioner Randy Brodehl says that traffic studies show 300 vehicles a day use Rose Crossing, which is a dangerous road.

He explained to MTN News that the way the curve is banked on Rose Crossing makes it difficult for cars to negotiate the turn. Because of this, he says a couple of winters ago this curve caused eight car accidents.

With increased traffic on Reserve Drive, he says many drivers are choosing to use Rose Crossing instead. Brodehl says Flathead County Commissioners just unanimously passed new construction to the area which will make the road safer.

"So, it'll no longer be a square corner there. It'll be kinda a curved corner there," said Brodehl." And so, it'll go from ten miles and hour to thirty miles and hour, plus we'll take out some of the steepness when you first start down that hill."

Brodehl told MTN News they got permission from land owners in the area to make the square corner turn wider. Construction will begin in the spring of 2021 and the project will be completed by next year.