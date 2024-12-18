Deadline fast approaching for House Bill 819 in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Dozens of Flathead residents voiced support for the approval of House Bill 819 in Flathead County during Tuesday morning's commissioner's meeting.

“So, I’m really hoping that this bill will pass because my husband and I are in the average median income where we could actually get a home because of this bill,” said Kalispell resident Holland Mergenthaler.

The bill was passed during the 2023 legislature to allocate $56 million in state funding for homebuyer assistance for low and middle-income residents.



Thanks to a match through Community Reinvestment Organization NeighborWorks Montana, $9 million in funding would go to Flathead County.

“They estimate 60 to 70 families at least get home ownership who otherwise could not afford to buy a home,” said Community Organizer Leanette Galaz.

The money comes from a budget surplus and passed through the legislature with bipartisan support. If Flathead County Commissioners don’t opt into House Bill 819 the money will be relocated to other counties across the state.

“The idea with that surplus and this was coming from the Governor’s office was to use it and get it back to the people, so this is one form of getting that money back to the people and back to the residents,” said Galaz.

Galaz — who lives in Columbia Falls and is the founder of Northwest Montana Tenants United — spoke at the meeting in support of House Bill 819 and asked the commissioners to opt into the housing program before the deadline on December 31.

“At the very least to recommend a vote, so if they’re going to vote no, then they can vote no, and we will hold them accountable for their vote.”

Brad Abell is the only commissioner that’s publicly voiced his support for the approval of the housing program in Flathead County.

“I would like to see it at least come to a vote, I think that we put it on our agenda and move forward with a vote,” said Abel.

Commissioner Pam Holmquist declined comment when asked by MTN News while Commissioner Randy Brodehl said he’s still undecided and reviewing the housing program.

Two commissioners must approve the opt-in as an upcoming agenda item before it can go to a vote.

“Should we take taxpayer money from these taxpayers on one side and give it to people on this side for housing, and what is the value to the state of Montana and to Flathead County as we look at that, so those are tough decisions to make,” said Brodehl.

Kalispell resident Holland Mergenthaler and her husband both work at Logan Health and said they can’t afford a home under the current prices in the valley.

They are worried they will be priced out of their home state.

“My husband is a fifth generation Montanan, and our boys are now 6th generation Montanans so it’s really important to us to be able to stay near his family, his grandmother is our son’s great grandma, and we want to be able to stay near her and his parents and all of his family.”