Death investigation underway in Kalispell after man found unresponsive outside home

KALISPELL — Kalispell police are investigating a death after a man was found unresponsive outside a residence early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 10th Ave. West at approximately 5:39 a.m. after a caller reported an unresponsive male outside their home.

The Kalispell Police Department said law enforcement activity will continue throughout the morning as officers process the scene and conduct a thorough investigation.

Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes to minimize disruptions and allow investigators to work safely.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time. Kalispell police say additional details will be released as they become available.

