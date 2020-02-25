Dog dies in house fire near Kalispell

KALISPELL — It took crews almost an hour to knock down a house fire near Kalispell on Monday afternoon.

Fire departments from Kalispell and South Kalispell were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to a home along Smith Valley Lake Road.

Smith Valley Fire Chief Amy Beick says crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof line.

The flames were knocked down after about 45 minutes and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

No one was injured, but the homeowner's dog did die in the fire.

