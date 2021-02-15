Donation brings new equipment to Evergreen Fire & Rescue

EVERGREEN — Evergreen Fire and Rescue was recently able to purchase new Emergency Medical Service Jump Bags thanks to a generous donation.

The Betty Woods Foundation -- which donates to emergency rescue providers across the Flathead Valley -- provided the funds to pay for the new equipment.

Evergreen Fire and Rescue Captain James Boyce says Jump bags contain advanced life support equipment, oxygen and emergency medications.

He says the fire department was able to purchase five new jumps bags -- one for each ambulance and fire engine.

Boyce says the new bags are high-quality and easy to clean which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the jump bags are the first line of defense for emergency service providers when treating a patient.

“In an emergency, they’re our first in-bag. So, they’re on all of our ambulances and our engines as well,” Boyce said. “So, they’re the bag that we take in with us on every emergency call.”

Evergreen Fire and Rescue is a combination fire department that consists of 12 full-time staff members and volunteers.