KALISPELL — A section of a busy Kalispell road is expected to be closed for most of Wednesday.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that East Idaho Street is closed between Fourth and Fifth streets will be shut down for most of the day due to power lines down.

Additionally, there is no access to businesses in the area of the closure.

A fuel truck knocked down a power pole at Fourth Ave East North and multiple lines are down across East Idaho Street.