DREAM Adaptive helps individuals with disabilities recreate

KALISPELL — An organization in the Flathead makes outdoor activities more accessible for individuals with disabilities.

Starting July 14, DREAM Adaptive Recreation will host their 12th annual summer water sports program at Echo Lake in Bigfork.

Anyone with a disability age five years and older have a chance to water ski, wakeboard, paddle board and more using specialized equipment. No previous experience is required as DREAM Adaptive staff and volunteers provide support and instruction.

Weyerhaeuser Company out of Kalispell awarded DREAM Adaptive with a $9,000 grant to purchase specialized equipment for the outing.

DREAM Adaptive Executive Director Julie Tinkle says they are taking extra safety precautions this year due to COVID-19. She says their goal is to give people with disabilities a safe and enjoyable opportunity to recreate outside.

“We’re working really hard and really diligently to make sure that people with disabilities can safely get outside this summer as well,” said Tinkle.

Tickle says limited capacity is still available for the four-day event. A special water day for military veterans with disabilities will be held on July 17.

