Eagle Transit announces operational changes

KALISPELL — Some changes are coming to public transit in the Flathead Valley.

Eagle Transit Transportation Manager Tom Schneider stated in a news release that COVID-19 is forcing the cancelation of several bus routes.

The fixed-route Red, Green, and Orange Lines in Kalispell, all service in Columbia Falls, and the Tri City Commuter have been canceled "due to the impact of COVID-19 on operational capacity."

Public transportation service will be available to the general public, older adults, and people with disabilities through an on-demand appointment-based system.

Call the Eagle Transit Dispatch office at (406) 758-5728 for more information.