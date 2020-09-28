Menu

Eagle Transit announces operational changes

MTN News
<i>Eagle Transit will be dialing back a large portion of its service in the Flathead because of a lack of drivers due to the coronavirus outbreak. </i>
Eagle Transit Bus
Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 28, 2020
KALISPELL — Some changes are coming to public transit in the Flathead Valley.

Eagle Transit Transportation Manager Tom Schneider stated in a news release that COVID-19 is forcing the cancelation of several bus routes.

The fixed-route Red, Green, and Orange Lines in Kalispell, all service in Columbia Falls, and the Tri City Commuter have been canceled "due to the impact of COVID-19 on operational capacity."

Public transportation service will be available to the general public, older adults, and people with disabilities through an on-demand appointment-based system.

Click here or call the Eagle Transit Dispatch office at (406) 758-5728 for more information.

