Early Friday power outage planned west of Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has a planned power outage scheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 5 a.m.

The outage was originally announced for October 2 at 10 a.m., however, BPA was able to finish work earlier than expected.

According to the Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC), Friday’s early morning outage is expected to last less than five minutes. BPA is upgrading its transmission switching equipment.

The areas affected are west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy’s Inn, and Ashley Creek areas and approximately 2,900 FEC members of will be impacted.

FEC will send text messages or place automated calls to members affected by the planned outages. To sign up to receive automatic outage text messages, visit flatheadelectric.com/textme.

During the outage, impacted members outage can stay up to date by visiting the FEC Outage Center at flatheadelectric.com/outage.

Members with questions can contact FEC at 406-751-4483.