Early results show Kalispell Emergency Responder dedicated levy passing

KALISPELL — Early results for the Kalispell Emergency Responder Levy request show that the measure has been approved by voters.

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 5,858 ballots had been counted with 3,367 in favor of the levy and 2,495 voted against.

The levy sought more funds for police, fire, and ambulance services in Kalispell with an emphasis on adding more people to the departments.

It's important to note these results aren't official as provisional ballots still need to be counted.

The levy would fund Kalispell law enforcement with 11 additional employees, and the Fire/EMS department with a third fire station on the west side of Kalispell and 27 additional employees and equipment to support these operations.

Reporter Kiana Wilson was at the Flathead County Elections Office when the first results were released and will have an update on the levy during the Wednesday news on KPAX.