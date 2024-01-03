Early Wednesday fire destroys home in Kalispell area

KALISPELL — Crews battled a structure fire in the Kalispell area early Wednesday morning.

Evergreen Fire Rescue was called out to a home in the 1100 block of Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell at approximately 4 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-family home.

MTN News

Crews found two dogs inside the home and evacuated them safely.

According to a social media post, the fire was extinguished in about an hour, but the home was a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.