Early Wednesday fire destroys home in Kalispell area

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 03, 2024
KALISPELL — Crews battled a structure fire in the Kalispell area early Wednesday morning.

Evergreen Fire Rescue was called out to a home in the 1100 block of Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell at approximately 4 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-family home.

Crews found two dogs inside the home and evacuated them safely.

According to a social media post, the fire was extinguished in about an hour, but the home was a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

