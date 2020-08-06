Emergency alert to shelter in place causes confusion in Flathead County

KALISPELL — An emergency broadcast on a radio station caused some confusion in the Kalispell area on Thursday morning.

Kalispell City Government issued a social media post stressing that there is no shelter in place order in effect for Flathead County.

The post notes that at approximately 10:30 a.m. a radio station issued an emergency broadcast advising of a warning with a shelter in place order for Yellowstone County and to contact 911 for suspicious activity.

Officials note that there is no shelter in place order in effect for Kalispell or Flathead County.

"Some local residents interpreted the law enforcement warning as pertaining to Flathead County. We have contacted KLOVE as well as the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and determined that THERE IS NO DANGER to Flathead County residents," the social media post reads.

The message that was aired in Kalispell was intended for a specific area in Billings. The alert was issued in Yellowstone County as police continue to search for two gunmen in the Billings Heights.