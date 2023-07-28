Emergency drill planned for Glacier Park International Airport

If you see a lot of law enforcement and emergency personnel at Kalispell's airport on Saturday, don't worry, it's a routine training.

Glacier Park International Airport is conducting an emergency drill from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but people may see emergency vehicles there as early as noon.

The drill's goal is to provide real-time simulated response scenarios so staff know their roles in the event of an actual emergency.

The public is asked to avoid the airport during the drill and to also not be alarmed by the increased activity.