End of burn season in Western Montana

KALISPELL — Tuesday marks the last day for spring open burning season in Western Montana.

Open burning is prohibited during the months of July, August, and September.

Recreational campfires are allowed during summer months unless further fire restrictions are issued.

Campfires must be less than four feet in diameter or height.

Flathead County Fire Service Area Manager Lincoln Chute says restrictions in place help limit the potential of human-caused fires.

“We get enough lightning-caused fires, anything we can do to cut down on the human-caused fires is really beneficial,” said Chute.

The open burning season resumes on October 1.