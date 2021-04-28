Going-to-the-Sun Road entry reservation tickets available online Thursday morning

WEST GLACIER — Entry reservation tickets for Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road will be available online beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The system will require visitors to set up an account on www.Recreation.gov and obtain a vehicle entry reservation ticket ($2 nonrefundable fee) to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road at West Glacier, St. Mary, or via Camas Road between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Entry reservation tickets are not required for any other portions of the park but visitors are still subject to the per vehicle entrance fee.

Visitors may also reserve a ticket through Recreation.gov’s call center daily between 8 a.m. MDT to 10 p.m. The following lines are available for callers:

Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777;

Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777;

Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777.

Park officials note that calling the call center does not give you an advantage towards reserving a ticket.

Entry reservation tickets are included with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations within the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor. This included entry reservation applies only to the date of your service reservation.

Landowners with property within the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and affiliated tribal members are also not required to have a Going-to-the-Sun Road entry reservation ticket.