EPA releases proposed cleanup plan for Columbia Falls Aluminum Company Superfund site

COLUMBIA FALLS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a proposed cleanup plan for the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company (CFAC) Superfund site in Flathead County.

The proposed cleanup plan provides an overview of the site, the alternatives evaluated during a feasibility study completed for the site, and details of the preferred alternative.

A 60-day comment period will be open until July 31, 2023, when the public can comment on the proposed plan.

The CFAC site is located two miles northeast of Columbia Falls on the Flathead River and was once home to an aluminum reduction facility.

The EPA notes the primary contaminants of concern are fluoride, cyanide and various metals.

A public meeting will be held on June 28 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Falls City Hall to describe the proposed plan and take comments.

Additional public meetings are being planned in Columbia Falls on June 21 and July 12 at t12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on both days.

Written and oral comments will be accepted at the public meeting on June 28. Written comments can also be sent by email to Missy Haniewicz at haniewicz.melissa.m@epa.gov or by standard mail to Missy Haniewicz, U.S. EPA, 1595 Wynkoop Street, Denver, Colorado, 80202.

According to a news release, the EPA "will review and consider all comments and will either move forward with the preferred alternative, modify it or select another alternative."

Additional information about the plan and how to submit comments can be found at the Columbia Falls Superfund site webpage.