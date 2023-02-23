Equine events are back in the Flathead now that EHV-1 is no longer present

KALISPELL - Rodeo and all equine events are set to return to the Flathead.

The Montana Department of Livestock (DOL) has confirmed that there have been no new cases of the Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1) and the quarantine period has ended.

The virus has been affecting horses in the Flathead since late January.

According to the DOL, the total number of cases in the Flathead reached six, with four confirmed cases and two suspected.

Five of the horses were euthanized.

While horse owners may be hesitant to gather, events will resume on Friday, Feb. 24 with the Brash Winter Series Rodeo will be at the Majestic Valley Arena.