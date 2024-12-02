Evergreen Fire Rescue luminary bags for sale ahead of 14th annual display

EVERGREEN — It’s the time of year when Rose Crossing in Kalispell turns into a magical luminary display for Christmas Eve.

Evergreen Fire Rescue is hosting its 14th annual luminary display on December 24.

The fire department sells luminaries that are displayed along Rose Crossing and light up the night in a magical display.

Luminaries are now on sale for $5 each and can be decorated in memory of a loved one.

New this year, the display will start at the intersection of Rose Crossing and Highway 2 and end at Helena Flats Road due to increased traffic on the original route.

You can purchase your luminary at the Evergreen Fire Station until December 24 at 11 a.m.

Memorial bags will be illuminated with blue lights and the remainder will be white.

Proceeds of the luminary sales will go towards the maintenance and replacement of the LED lights for future displays.

Contact Chief Craig Williams at 406-752-4636 or email at cwilliams@evergreenfirerescue.net for more information.