KALISPELL - Luminarias lined a 1½ mile stretch of Rose Crossing in Kalispell for the twelfth straight year.

The luminarias were set up by the Evergreen Fire and Rescue in remembrance and tribute to lost loved ones during the holidays.

The display began at the intersection of Rose Crossing and US Highway 2 and ran all the way to Whitefish Stage.

Some of the bags are purchased and personalized and the proceeds go to replacement lights and batteries to keep the tradition going.