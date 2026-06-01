KALISPELL — A flood warning is in effect Monday evening in Flathead County as heavy precipitation over the weekend led to high river levels.

Excess runoff from heavy rainfall has led to flooding in some low-lying areas of Flathead County.

Lincoln Chute, spokesman for the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services, said people should stay out of the river because water temperatures are freezing cold and there are large debris snags.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

Excess runoff from heavy rainfall leads to flooding in Flathead County

Chute said roadways in low-lying areas may be covered with water and advised drivers to use extra caution.

He said covered roadways can be deceiving because of muddy water.

"The other thing is with the amount of rain we have had, with the high water, you really got to be conscious on any road getting close to the shoulder because they can soften up with all this rain and water in the ditches also," Chute said.

Chute expects the Flathead River to remain high and fast in the coming days.