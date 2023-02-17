Expansion project making progress at Kalispell's Glacier Park International Airport

KALISPELL - As the Flathead continues to grow, so too does its airport.

The first phase of a major terminal expansion project is expected to wrap up in the fall as the airport prepares for continued growth.

“Overall, we are happy with the progress and looking forward to delivering this for the community,” said Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski.

Sean Wells/MTN News Glacier Park Internation Airport Director Rob Ratkowski says the expansion project is needed to keep up with the growing demand for air travel out of Flathead County.

The first phase of the airport’s terminal expansion project is expected to wrap up in the fall with immediate changes in store for travelers.

“Phase one includes three new hold rooms which, is where you wait for the airplane. It’s going to include a new security checkpoint, and then we’re really excited about our concession program. It’s going to have a full restaurant and bar upstairs post security as well as some other dining opportunities around the building,” said Ratkowski.

Sean Wells/MTN News Workers have reached the 18-month milestone on the $150 million expansion project at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell that will nearly triple the existing square footage of the airport.

Ratkowski added the next phase of the construction project will begin in late summer and focus on the central lobby and ticketing.

When all is finished, the project will nearly triple the existing square footage of the airport, keeping up with the growing demand for air travel out of Flathead County.

“Interesting shift that we saw in 2022 is our summer peak actually came down a little bit, but our offseason came up significantly, so we anecdotally attribute that to all of the new residents we have in the valley using the airport to travel in the offseason,” added Ratkowski.

Sean Wells/MTN News Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski added the next phase of the construction project will begin in late summer and focus on the central lobby and ticketing.

He said the expansion project could be a game-changer in terms of adding more airline carriers and flights out of Kalispell.

“Really, ultimately the market drives the airlines' interest, right, and the economics of it, and the airport we were pretty well capped on growth, we couldn’t add more airlines if we wanted to so now with more space, we will be able to have space for airlines if they want to add service or if we do get new carriers."

Sean Wells/MTN News The first phase of Glacier Park Internation Airport’s terminal expansion project is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023, with immediate changes in store for travelers.

Ratkowski said that in turn could lead to a more competitive market, a benefit for consumers.

“More carriers, more airplanes, more routes always leads to more competition, and more competition could tend to drive down prices, so certainly wouldn’t say that’s going to be a direct correlation but you know it is a possibility.”

Watch the video below for an inside look at the work taking place at GPIA.