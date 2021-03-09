Expansion project underway at North Valley Food Bank

WHITEFISH — The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish has begun its planned expansion by knocking down a wall.

“Before the remodel we had 4,306 feet and we're adding about 780 square feet,” noted North Valley Food Bank Director of Development MaryBeth Morand.

Morand says the addition will give the food bank more space to implement two new phases.

“One is what we call our choice model that when covid clears up people in Whitefish can come into the food bank and actually choose the food that they want,” Morand explained.

Morand noted this will give the people in need a feeling of normalcy while also conserving wasted food.

“Like shopping in a grocery store and for an individual's dignity to select their food instead of just get their food I think it really empowers a person,” Morand told MTN News.

The second phase will bring more opportunities for those in the community.

“We're going to build in a commercial kitchen where we can start teaching food preparation class, where we can get those job skills to get work here in Whitefish,” Morand explained.

Morand says the Whitefish food bank sees 500 people use in the drive-through pickup service each week.

“Last year we found that we've fed almost 50% more people than the year before,” she said.

The North Valley Food Bank is encouraging the community to donate funds -- or even food -- so it can continue to serve those in need.

The food bank donated over 500,000 of food in 2020.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the North Valley Food Bank.