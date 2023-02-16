Expansion work at Glacier Park International Airport hits milestone

KALISPELL - The first section of the newly expanded terminal at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell remains on track to open this fall.

Workers have reached the 18-month milestone on the $150 million expansion project that will nearly triple the existing square footage of the airport.

Airport Director Rob Ratkowski says construction crews have finished the steel erection and framing of the new building. He says the first phase of the expansion project will include new jet bridges and waiting areas, expanded retail and dining options and administrative offices.

Ratkowski added the expansion project is needed to keep up with the growing demand for air travel out of Flathead County.

“Really ultimately the market drives the airline's interest, right, and the economics of it, and the airport we were pretty well capped on growth, we couldn’t add more airlines if we wanted to so now with more space, we will be able to have space for airlines if they want to add service or if we do get new carriers.”

We will have more on the airport’s expansion project during the Thursday 5:30 News.