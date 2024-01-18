EXPLAINER: Determining when to close school in the Flathead

KALISPELL — The snow has been coming down all day in the Flathead.

Despite the several inches of snow that have fallen, schools across the Flathead were in session on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

While snow day school closures are determined by individual districts if Kalispell Public Schools closes due to the weather, generally the K-8 districts will close as well.

Snow is common in Northwest Montana, so schools generally don’t close for snow days. They will close for severely cold temperatures, like last week, and freezing rain.

WATCH: Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Cal Ketchum explains how a decision to close is made.

Schools across the Flathead will continue to monitor the situation and assess travel safety for possible closures or delays on Thursday.