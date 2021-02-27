Explore Whitefish opens grant program for local businesses, nonprofits

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Convention and Visitors Bureau recently opened the application period for its third annual Explore Whitefish grant program. Typically the program has two cycles, but this year it is shortened to one.

Grant applicants must be Explore Whitefish member businesses or Montana nonprofit organizations.

The selected projects must demonstrate the key pillars of Explore Whitefish, such as Community Character, Livability, and Community Engagement.

Previous grant winners launched projects such as the Whitefish Bike Retreat, that used funds to keep the biking trail free of snow during the winter, and Whitefish Shines program that used funds to install extra winter decorations for Downtown Whitefish.

Explore Whitefish Executive Director Dylan Boyle says this is an opportunity to support the community as well as bring new key events to the area.

“We all as residents get to see a lot of these projects; you know, they're very visual in nature. We get to experience them and recreate on them, so I think that's really such a great benefit to all of us,” said Boyle.

The grant application can be found here, and must be submitted by April 1.