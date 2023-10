KALISPELL — The fall leaves are starting to look gorgeous, but that also means it’s time to start raking.

The City of Kalispell's fall leaf collection begins on Monday, October 16, 2023.

The leaves are only collected inside Kalispell city limits.

People are asked to rake leaves two feet away from the curb so the collection vehicles can access the piles.

A map and schedule for the collection zones can be found at https://www.kalispell.com/265/Leaf-Removal.