Fall semester begins at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

KALISPELL - It was a busy day on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) in Kalispell with classes officially back in session.

Students were back roaming the grounds of Flathead Valley Community College’s campus on Monday, August 28, 2023, for the first day of the fall semester.

“Really there is no place like the Flathead Valley,” said Flathead Valley Community College Student Robert Corbett.

Corbett — who grew up in Flathead County and decided to continue his education at FVCC after graduating high school — is working towards a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

“Really gives you the opportunity to branch out and figure out what you want to do before maybe you decide to go after a masters or something like that," said Corbett.

FVCC Dean of Students Kelly Murphy said FVCC is partnering with local high schools to offer workforce-ready credential opportunities.

A career credential consists of one class, or a small group of classes, recognized as an industry standard of training that can stack up towards future certificates and degrees.

“To get our students into the workforce faster, save them money on degrees and just a really wonderful opportunity that our community showed us we needed," Murphy said.

She said one career credential opportunity focuses on Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC.)

A growing career in the Flathead Valley.

“Just a wonderful opportunity to get more people here learning and ready for the future," Murphy told MTN News.