Family Forestry Expo brings education and fun to Flathead National Forest

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Family Forestry Expo began over the weekend and many hikers took to the Trumbull Creek Educational Forest to learn more about their local forests.

This year's event was a self-guided tour with QR codes and posters, and even activities lining the trail to learn about local wildlife.

The stations along the trail included learning about leaving no trace during outdoor recreation, local fisheries, and even learning about mushrooms and weeds.

Despite the rainy weather Saturday, many families were there to learn, and next week local fifth-grade classes will be making their own self-guided tour.

But the educational fun does not stop after the walk, the Flathead National Forest even has educational YouTube videos to supplement what you learn on the walk.

"You can take an insider's view at a logging site and see what goes on and then also take us looking at what happens in the mills," said Teresa Wenum, the Flathead National Forest Conservation Education Coordinator.

The Forestry Expo will continue on May 15 and May 16. You can find more information here.