Family Forestry Expo returning to Flathead County

KALISPELL - With spring in the air, it's time to learn all about the forests and ecosystems in Montana and an event this weekend in the Flathead is making that a little easier.

The 34th annual Family Forestry Expo takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, but all this week area fifth grade students have been taking field trips to partake in the hands-on activities that will be at the expo.

Thirty organizations set up activity stations for kids and families to learn all about fish, plants, forest fires and management, camping and hunting.

Educators from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) have been getting their practice before the event by helping educate over 1,200 students about the role forests play in our everyday life.

“It's so neat to be out here and get kids really see the light bulb go off and the excitement when they're out here and everything they've been learning in the classroom comes to life. You know, they learn about science and all the elements of the forest and natural resources, biology and chemistry and then they come out here and they get to see it come to life. And that's pretty cool. And hopefully, it stays with these young men and women as they grow up and hopefully, they come to appreciate all the elements that make Montana special.” - Montana FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish

The activities begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Trumbull Creek Experimental Forest between Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Visit https://www.familyforestryexpo.org/ to learn more about the activities and view a schedule of events.