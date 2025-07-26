Fatal aircraft incident kills two near West Glacier

WEST GLACIER — At approximately 9:41 a.m. on Saturday, Flathead County emergency services responded to a report of an aircraft off the runway at Ryan’s Field — just outside West Glacier.

Upon arrival, units found the aircraft fully engulfed in flames and immediately began suppression efforts, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Two individuals aboard the aircraft were found deceased. Their identities are still being confirmed, and authorities are currently notifying next of kin.

The bodies of the two individuals will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsies as part of the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified, and investigators are en route to determine the cause of the incident.

Agencies on scene include the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Coroner’s Office and several other fire departments and emergency services.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.