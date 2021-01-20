FEC plans power outage to make repairs following windstorm

KALISPELL — The Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) has scheduled a power outage so that equipment that was damaged in the recent windstorm can be safely repaired.

FEC has scheduled a two-hour power outage along a stretch of its service territory for Wednesday.

The areas affected are east of Marion to Batavia, Ashley Lake Road, Rogers Lake, Jackson Meadows, the south end of Browns Meadow, Sherman Lane, Managhan, Marquardt, Boorman, and Dawson Trail, according to a news release.

The outage, which will impact approximately 1,000 members, will begin at 10 a.m. with anticipated completion by noon. FEC notes that attempts are being made to notify those affected in advance.

“Weather damage of this magnitude can leave many residual effects on the system. Cleaning up downed trees and debris and monitoring for damage to electrical equipment is an extensive process,” FEC Public Relations Officer Wendy Ostrom Price stated.

"The Co-op knows it was [a] tough few days for members who were without power, so they apologize for any inconvenience tomorrow's event may cause,” Ostrom Price added.

