Final days to donate to Flathead Valley nonprofits through the Great Fish Challenge are here

WHITEFISH — The 10th annual Great Fish Community Challenge is coming to an end on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

The Great Fish Community Challenge is a fundraiser for 80 nonprofits across the Flathead Valley.

This event is unique as 100% of the gifts go to the designated nonprofits and the cost of the campaign is covered by the Whitefish Community Foundation.

The Great Fish Community Challenge has raised over $28 million for Flathead Valley nonprofits since 2015.

This year's campaign is almost over and the donation deadline is on Friday at 5 p.m.

You can go here to donate https://whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/great-fish/

