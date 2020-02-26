Finalists tapped for Kalispell school superintendent position

KALISPELL — Four finalists have been announced in the search for a new school superintendent in Kalispell.

“We were very pleased with the talented pool of applicants for the position. We have selected four candidates as finalists and are looking forward to our interviews next week,” Kalispell Board of Trustees chair Lance Issak said.

Staff and community members are being urged to attend a meet and greet on Monday, March 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Glacier High School Commons. The interviews with the candidates are scheduled for the evenings of March 3 and March 4.

Current Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau announced his plans to retire in August of 2019. His official last day will be June 20.

The four candidates chosen as finalists (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Micah Hill – Mr. Hill has been with Kalispell Public Schools since 2001. He is currently the Principal of Glacier High School. Mr. Hill has also served previously as the Assistant Principal at Glacier High School, the Principal at Linderman School, the Dean of Students/Activities Director for Kalispell Junior High, and an English Teacher at Flathead High School. Mr. Hill is currently seeking his Superintendent’s Endorsement through the University of Montana. Mr. Hill has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership K-12 from the University of Montana and a Bachelor’s Degree in English and Reading from Montana State University.

Matthew Spets – Mr. Spets is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Operations with Howard-Suamico School District in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Previous to this position, Mr. Spets served as the Superintendent of the School District of Flambeau in Tony, Wisconsin, an Elementary Principal with the Northland Pines School District in Eagle River, Wisconsin, a K-12 Principal with the Wakefield-Marenisco School District in Wakefield, Wisconsin, and an English Teacher and Coash with the School District of Maple, in Maple, Wisconsin. Mr. Spets has a Doctor of Education Degree and Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Edgewood College and University Wisconsin-Superior, respectfully, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in English and Coaching from University Wisconsin-Superior.

JT Stroder – Mr. Stroder is currently the Superintendent of Grand County School District in Moab, Utah. Previously, Mr. Stroder held the positions of Superintendent of Gardiner Public Schools in Gardiner, Montana, Superintendent/Principal with Ingram Independent School District in Ingram, Texas, Superintendent/Principal of Camas County School District in Fairfield, Idaho, and a Principal/Director of Academics with Norwest Academy in Naples, Idaho. Mr. Stroder is currently enrolled in the Educational Leadership Program at Montana State University seeking an Educational Doctorate Degree. Mr. Stroder has an Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Idaho and a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Education Administration from Baylor University.

Richard “Rick” Thompson – Mr. Thompson is currently the Superintendent of Chimacum School District in Chimacum, Washington. Mr. Thompson has previously held positions as the Superintendent, Maintenance, Alternative Principal, and Remote Principal for San Juan Island School District in Friday Harbor, Washington, the Director of Student Learning, Acting Superintendent, and Superintendent of Lynden School District in Lynden, Washington, Assistant to the Superintendent, High School Principal, and High School Assistant Principal with Franklin Pierce School District in Tacoma, Washington, and a Middle School and K-8 Principal with Cle Elum Rosalyn School District in Cle Elum, Washington. Mr. Thompson has his Superintendent’s Certificate, a Master’s Degree in School Administration and a Bachelor of Art’s Degree in English Education from Western Washington University.