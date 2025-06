KILA — Fire crews are battling a wildfire that started Saturday evening west of Kalispell near Kila in the Truman Creek Drainage area.

Montana DNRC Spokesperson Kellie Kulseth estimates the fire size at 2 to 3 acres.

A DNRC helicopter is on scene as well as multiple fire engines.

No evacuation orders have been issued, and the cause is unknown at this time.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.